LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Los Angeles-based cosmetics company ColourPop partnered together to grant the wish of a 17-year-old girl to help create her own makeup line specifically for cancer patients.
According to a statement from Make-A-Wish, Delilah Juarez, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, wished to create her own cosmetic line to "help others who face changes in their appearance because of their treatment and provide them with the same confidence and strength Delilah feels when she wears makeup."
ColourPop flew Juarez to Los Angeles to help develop and create products for her collection, Make-A-Wish said. All the products are named after "something special Juarez has experienced throughout her cancer journey."
Juarez visited Summerlin Hospital on Monday to share her new cosmetic line with a group of nurses who helped care for her as she fought cancer, according to the foundation.
