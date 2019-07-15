LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of players in the Las Vegas marijuana industry are alleging unfair treatment in how the state distributed its most recent round of licenses.
"When we originally applied for the medical licenses we ranked at the very top of the percentile list and yet this comes out and we get nothing,” said Planet 13 CEO Robert Groesbeck in his testimony Monday. “Yet we see a handful of operators take the lion's share of the applications."
According to the state’s website, there were 462 applications. 61 licenses were awarded. All 61 were distributed among just 17 different companies.
Ever since, several companies have been pursuing legal action in an attempt to freeze the distribution of those licenses, claiming the process was unfair.
Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez, who’s been hearing the case for more than a month, told the court last week to prepare for closing arguments.
