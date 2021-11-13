1113 us 95 eastern crash

Nov. 13, 2021 (Regional Transportation Commisison)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are warning of major delays after a crash blocked lanes of traffic on the US 95 northbound near Eastern Avenue Saturday night. 

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter around 7:36 p.m. that two crashes have blocked two lanes at that stretch of highway. 

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Wellman said two vehicles were blocking the road. 

There were only minor injures, according to Wellman. 

