LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are warning of major delays after a crash blocked lanes of traffic on the US 95 northbound near Eastern Avenue Saturday night.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter around 7:36 p.m. that two crashes have blocked two lanes at that stretch of highway.
#FASTALERT 7:36 PM, Nov 13 2021Crash 2 I-515 NB After Eastern Aveleft 2 Lanes blockedExpect major delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 14, 2021
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Wellman said two vehicles were blocking the road.
There were only minor injures, according to Wellman.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
