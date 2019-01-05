JEAN (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said southbound lanes on Interstate-15 heading towards California were closed for several hours due to a major crash on Saturday.
According to NHP spokesperson Trooper Travis Smaka, the crash involved nine vehicles, including two semi-trucks. Two people were taken to University Medical Center, with one person in critical condition being airlifted via helicopter.
It was not immediately known how serious the other injuries were.
#FASTALERT 05-Jan-19 12PM,=UPDATE=, Major Crash I-15 Southbound, Highway Remains Closed Jean thru Primm, Alternate Detour: I-11 to US-95 South to I-40— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 5, 2019
Troopers said they were notified of the crash at around 8:12 a.m. The freeway was shutdown in both directions for about an hour before northbound lanes on I-15 reopened. Traffic cameras showed major backups towards Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan. Drivers were also seen being redirected in Jean.
As of 4 p.m., one southbound lane on I-15 from Jean to Primm was open.
The cause for the crash was still being investigated.
#Update Las Vegas Blvd southbound is now closed at Sloan. Use alternate route. Unknown when travel lanes will reopen. Expect Major Delays. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 5, 2019
All travel lanes were expected to reopen Saturday evening.
Anyone traveling to southern California was advised to take U.S. Highway 95 south towards Needles to Highway 40.
#FASTALERT 05-Jan-19 1PM,=UPDATE=,I-15 Southbound Highway Remains Closed, Jean thru Primm, Alternate Detour: I-11 to US-95 South to I-40— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 5, 2019
