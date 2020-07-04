UPDATE (July 4): Due to the continued firefighting efforts to contain the Mahogany Fire, Lee Canyon will remain closed Sunday, July 5.
Upper Lee Canyon Road will be closed until Monday, July 6.
On Saturday afternoon, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials reported the Mahogany Fire was 94% contained.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon officials announced Friday evening that the canyon will remain closed for July 4.
The decision to remain closed on Saturday comes after crews made great progress on Mahogany Fire. As of Friday, the fire had 76% containment.
Lee Canyon remaining closed will help fire crews maintain progress, officials said.
The public can check Lee Canyon's social media and website for more information regarding operations on Sunday, July 5.
