LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews are battling a 5,000-acre wildfire on Mt. Charleston that started Sunday afternoon.
Units from Clark County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District are responding to the area of Archery Range Road and Deer Creek Road, near Mahogany Grove Campground, where the fire began about 2:40 p.m. on June 28.
#MahoganyFire latest:▪️ CCFD says size was 200 acres by 3:10 p.m. ▪️ NV Energy de-energized power lines in the area▪️ no injuries, no containmentSTORY: https://t.co/zbHJGaYYIE pic.twitter.com/AtDDzz3E7G— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 29, 2020
MFPD initially responded with four units as a brush fire response, and reported the smoke and flames estimating 10 acres with the fire moving southwest by 20-30 mph winds.
#MahoganyFire Update: The fire is burning in pinyon juniper and brush and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. Aircraft is unable to fly due to high winds. pic.twitter.com/nWIZtWhWtJ— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) June 29, 2020
CCFD said by 3:10 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres. Two hours later, the Forest Service said it had grown to 400 acres.
According to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest incidents page, the fire was measured at 5,000 acres by 7:30 p.m.
The Spring Mountain Youth Camp was evacuated as a precaution, and by the latest acreage update, Lee Canyon had been evacuated.
#MahoganyFire continues to rapidly spread due to increasing downslope winds. #nvwx @nvfirecams pic.twitter.com/oAxWG17NCR— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 29, 2020
"The focus remains on containing and extinguishing the flames as well as protecting exposed structures," said CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Foley.
NV Energy reported a power outage in the Kyle Canyon area, impacting about 450 customers. The power company said on Twitter it "de-energized power lines on Mt. Charleston at the request of the fire department for the safety of firefighters and customers."
Here’s the last 15 minutes looking at the Mahogany Fire on Mt. Charleston. View from @nvfirecams camera on Angel Peak. #MahoganyFire #nvwx @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/KrUfOCQGR7— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) June 28, 2020
S.R. 158 is closed at both S.R. 157 and S.R. 156 due to the fire, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. "Unknown at this time how long the closure will be in place. Expect major delays and avoid the area," NHP wrote on Twitter.
Updated picture of the fire on Mt. Charleston. I’m at the entrance of Kyle Canyon road and we’re literally underneath the plume. pic.twitter.com/sd00etKuKi— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) June 29, 2020
As of 5 p.m., there were no injuries reported and no confirmed containment.
An air quality alert was issued for the Las Vegas Valley about 5:30 p.m.
Check back for more information as this story develops.
This wind isn’t going to help this situation at all! It’s blowing pretty hard in our direction here on the Snow Mt. reservation. Prayers to all in harms way of this fire!
Prayers
