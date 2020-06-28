LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews are battling a 200-acre wildfire near Mt. Charleston that started Sunday afternoon.

Units from Clark County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District are responding to the area of Archery Range Road and Deer Creek Road, near Mahogany Grove Campground, where the fire began about 2:40 p.m. on June 28.

MFPD initially responded with four units as a brush fire response, and reported the smoke and flames estimating 10 acres with the fire moving southwest by 20-30 mph winds. CCFD said by 3:10 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres. 

A precautionary evacuation of the Spring Mountain Youth Camp was underway.

"The focus remains on containing and extinguishing the flames as well as protecting exposed structures," said CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Foley. 

NV Energy reported a power outage in the Kyle Canyon area, impacting about 450 customers. The power company said on Twitter it "de-energized power lines on Mt. Charleston at the request of the fire department for the safety of firefighters and customers."

S.R. 158 is closed at both S.R. 157 and S.R. 156 due to the fire, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. "Unknown at this time how long the closure will be in place. Expect major delays and avoid the area," NHP wrote on Twitter.

As of 5 p.m., there were no injuries reported and no confirmed containment. 

Check back for more information as this story develops.

mahogany fire fire map

(2) comments

Paiute0256
Paiute0256

This wind isn’t going to help this situation at all! It’s blowing pretty hard in our direction here on the Snow Mt. reservation. Prayers to all in harms way of this fire!

The Mark Price is Right
The Mark Price is Right

Prayers

