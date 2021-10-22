LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Avast, there! The Sea Dogs of Freeport will take to the Magical Forest Friday night for storytelling, treasure hunting and swashbuckling delight.
The local guild, recently seen at the Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Faire, will welcome guests to raise money for Opportunity Village as part of this year's HallOVeen celebration.
The nonprofit supports some 3,000 Southern Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
