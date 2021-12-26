LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magic Mike Live, a popular male revue and variety show on the Las Vegas Strip, resumes shows tonight after two performances were canceled for "cases of COVID-19 in the company."
Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 shows were canceled. The show originally announced that it planned to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Ticket providers contacted customers about rebooking, according to the company.
Tickets for Sunday night's and future shows are available at magicmikelivelasvegas.com.
(1) comment
Why can't they just wear masks? That's the only part that covid infects? /S
