LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magic Mike Live, a popular male revue and variety show on the Las Vegas Strip, has announced cancelation of two performances after "cases of COVID-19 in the company."
The show announced it is canceling Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 shows. Performances are currently scheduled to resume on Dec. 26, the announcement said.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION -CANCELED PERFORMANCES pic.twitter.com/udQ0T7Whjx— Magic Mike Live (@magicmikelive) December 22, 2021
Ticket providers will contact customers about rebooking, the announcement said.
The announcement also said the cases arose "despite our robust protocols in place."
"Despite our robust protocols in place, the number and combination of cases means that versions of the show that could be staged are sadly not possible. We only cancel a performance as a very last option," the post said.
