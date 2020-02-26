LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- People who "shop local" or support handmade products can now turn to Amazon to buy them-- and Las Vegas is one of the top cities in the country with people offering handcrafted goods.
According to the company, Las Vegas is ranked fourth in the nation for the number of entrepreneurs who have launched their own store through the "Handmade" program.
"[The site] put me in really wide range of local and global customers," said Kanita Petties, who creates candles and soaps on her Badan Body Amazon site.
Her furthest customer has been in Singapore.
"You can do what you like, and you'll find a customer who likes it," Petties said.
There are key strategies, however, to be successful and sell online-- especially in Amazon's marketplace with thousands of sellers.
"There's millions of people on Amazon, but you need to get them to get their eyes on your product and have a product that they want to buy," said Ken Reil, who runs the "Merch by Amazon" Facebook page, where 75,000 entrepreneurs across various Amazon divisions trade tips for success.
"They need to take it seriously. They need to treat it like a business," Reil said.
His tips:
- be diligent about answering messages, checking inventory, and maintaining shipping deadlines
- use "key words" to direct people to your product
- make sure the presentation is eye-catching
- run ads to draw people to your site
- study what's "in fashion" or "trending" in sales, pop culture or seasons such as holidays
-offer your products on more websites and services
