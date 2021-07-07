LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Macy's is hiring to fill 200 positions in the Las Vegas area, the company said Wednesday.
The company is holding a hiring event on Thursday, July 15 at local stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They encouraged job seekers to apply online first.
"Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview," the company said in a media release.
