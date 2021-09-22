LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- September is National Recovery Month, and Recover Out Loud is hosting a free concert to recognize it.
The concert will take place on Monday, Sept. 27 at the International Theatre at Westgate Resort and Casino. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and entry will be first come, first served.
The concert will feature Macklemore, KT Tunstall, Evvie McKinney, Daphne Willlis, The Residency and more music artists.
Organizers recommend arriving early to ensure entry, as the free general admission tickets do not guarantee entry. Entry will not be permitted after the theater reaches capacity, organizers said.
Registration for free general admission tickets are available at this Eventbrite link - CLICK HERE.
Pick up instructions will be emailed in advance of the show to the email you register with via Eventbrite. Tickets must be picked up at the Westgate International Theatre box office.
Recover Out Loud is a nationwide recovery initiative by Mobilize Recovery. The concert is supported by iHeart media and Variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.