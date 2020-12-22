LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mackenzie Scott, philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted United Way of Southern Nevada with the largest gift ever received by the organization.
According to a news release, Scott made a $10 million donation to United Way of Southern Nevada, marking the largest gift in the organization’s 63-year history.
Scott selected UWSN as one of 384 organizations from across the country, and one of only two organizations in Nevada, to gift a combined $4.2 billion, the release notes.
"These funds, along with ongoing donor support, will help further UWSN’s mission of improving the lives of Southern Nevadans," the organization said in the release.
Earlier this month, Scott shared that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
“We are humbled to receive such a generous gift to further support our essential work, which has now been underscored by Ms. Scott,” said Kyle B. Rahn, President and CEO of UWSN. “This gift shows that she believes in our Board of Directors, the meaningful work of our staff, partners and volunteers, and that Ms. Scott believes in the generosity and commitment of our donors by standing with them in support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.