LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An uncommon development is coming to the southwest part of Las Vegas -- "UnCommons" is actually the name of the massive project.
It will be built off Durango Drive and the 215.
Developer Matter Real Estate Group sent FOX5 renderings of the mixed-use space. Think of it as a one stop shop. Once a company moves in, its employees can go to work, eat, shop and live all in the same space.
Developers said they looked at work spaces in cities of a similar size to Las Vegas including Nashville and Austin. They believe this is just another way to attract more businesses and employees to the valley.
What is just a dirt lot on Monday will soon become a space unlike any other.
“I think that this will be one of the finest representation of retail off the Las Vegas strip,” Vice President of Development at Matter Real Estate Group Tom van Betten said. “By creating a workplace that integrates all these retail services, directly supporting the office tenants is something that is in Las Vegas, but not at this scale.”
Called UnCommons, its developers said it will be exactly that. A space that is one of its kind, think of Town Square Mall or The District at Green Valley. Developers said this project will have it all.
“Imagine this type of day: an employee comes in, has a yoga or spin class, then maybe a craft coffee, goes to the office, has a great brainstorm session, a business lunch at the artisan food hall, back to the office then has a social gathering, before walking home to your luxury apartment,” van Betten said.
Phase one starts with 150,000 square feet of office space along with restaurants, retail, parking garages and 875 apartment units.
“We know that the office occupiers here want to be on this 215 beltway and we’re essentially equidistant to Summerlin and Henderson,” partner at Matter Real Estate Group Kevin Burke said.
Developers would not reveal yet who they are talking to.
“We already have several conversations with several tenants, some local, some out of state,” van Betten said.
But people who live nearby said they were already excited.
“Thinking of something like a Town Square close to me, where I live might be really fun,” Joshua McElroy said.
“I didn’t even know,” Elyse Phoenix said. “But that’s kind of cool so now we don’t have to drive to Summerlin or down to the Strip and deal with the tourists.”
“I like that they’re going to have something a little closer for this area,” Tammy Elder said. “It’s building up slowly but it’s taking its time. I think it’s nice to have something to go to that’s not clear in Henderson or over in Summerlin. Maybe just some better sit down restaurants that we don’t have on this side of town would be nice.”
This area has seen a lot of growth in the last few years.
“It’s actually increasing the pricing in the area for homeowners,” Phoenix said. But it’s a nice area, not too far from anything.”
And they said they're willing to pay the price for the added convenience, even it that means some added traffic.
“Hopefully it won’t be too bad,” Phoenix said. “They’ll think about that as they’re trying to put the lights up and everything.”
“Traffic is traffic when it comes to this town,” Elder said. “So I think it’ll be okay.”
Developers added that this is needed to keep up with the valley’s booming economy.
“Really Las Vegas is a world class city,” van Betten said. “It’s a major league city with the Raiders coming and the Golden Knights. Las Vegas deserves a major league mixed-use project like this.”
Groundbreaking on the $400 million project is set for early 2020. Phase one should be complete by mid-2021.
That’s not the only thing people have to look forward to next year. Resorts World, The Drew, the Raiders stadium, MSG Sphere and upgrades to several trip properties are also coming in 2020.
