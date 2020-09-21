LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With fans not allowed inside Allegiant Stadium this season due to the pandemic, the M Resort is hosting a poolside watch party for fans.
Starting tonight with the Raiders' Las Vegas home opener against the New Orleans Saints, fans can catch games each Monday poolside at the M Resort on their 35-foot LED wall.
The property said admission to the pool is $5 after 5 p.m. for non-hotel guests. The viewing party is open to all ages.
The event will have capacity limitations to ensure safety and social distancing, the M Resort said.
In addition to $5 drink specials, the venue said it will serve a full kitchen menu.
The M Resort serves as the official team headquarters hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Visit themresort.com/amenities/m-pool for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.