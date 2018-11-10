LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The M Resort said it would be offering a free meal at their buffet to past and active duty military members in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.
Any past or current service member with a valid military ID is eligible for a free meal at the Studio B Buffet from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the company said. The buffet will also offer complimentary champagne, beer and wine.
The Studio B Buffet offers a prime rib lunch, seafood, a build-your-own taco bar, dim sum, calzones, a vegan station and a variety of deserts, according to the company. Breakfast options will also be available until 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.themresort.com.
