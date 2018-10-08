LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, said it conducted a series of brothel work card compliance checks for establishments owned by Dennis Hof.
According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, prostitutes who obtained work cards were contrary to Lyon County Code and were in possible violation of U.S. immigration law. The brothels under investigation were the Bunny, Kit Kat and Love ranches.
"The discovery of U.S. immigration law violations in our legal brothel system is extremely alarming," Lyon County Sheriff Al McNeil said. "The ability to coerce, exploit and traffic non-U.S. citizens into Lyon County by foreign criminal enterprises is going to be difficult to detect and deter by our limited capabilities and resources of foreign born applicants, which has caused us to develop better working partnerships with federal agencies to combat human trafficking efforts."
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said all brothel employees are required to register for a work card specifically for the brothel they are employed to. County officials added corrective procedures were being developed and implemented to better align with the county's code when it comes to work card registration.
According to Sheriff McNeil, members with ICE have helped the Sheriff's Office better understand the requirements and procedures for processing foreign-born applicants.
The investigation spanned for four months and the Sheriff's Office said it also found inadequate prostitute registration procedures, including foreign country human trafficking indicators; fraudulent statements; issuing work cards before background checks could be completed and the inability to validate out-of-state, U.S. and other foreign documents to establish a person's identity.
According to Hof's statement in response to the compliance checks, Sheriff McNeil blamed clerical staff who processed these applications and didn't have the necessary skills to conduct the mandated background checks.
Hof, who won the Republican state primary in June for a seat in the state assembly, said, "It is the responsibility of the Sheriff’s Office to do background checks on anyone wishing to work in one of Nevada’s legal brothels, not the brothels. The brothels don't let anyone work there unless they have a work card issued by the Sheriff's Office."
The unannounced compliance checks, which are customary and happen on a regular basis to ensure medical certifications for prostitutes are up-to-date, allegedly found three workers who were working at the brothels in the country illegally out of 500 total employees, according to Hof. One employee was later found to be a U.S. citizen, while another had already left the country and the third no longer worked at the brothel.
"So as far as the brothels knew, all three were in the country legally since the Sheriff’s Office had completed its background check on them and issued them work cards," Hof said. "Brothels don't issue work cards."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.