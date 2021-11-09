LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Self-driving rideshares are officially coming to Las Vegas.
Lyft on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with driverless tech company Motional to launch “Robo-Taxi’s” in Las Vegas.
The duo announced in 2020 that they would launch a multi-city U.S. robo-taxi service by 2023.
This is not the first time driverless rideshares have made an appearance in the valley, as the companies have been working together for over three years on a pilot program to bring to the valley.
Services will start being available to everyone in the second half of 2022 before a full launch in 2023.
