LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lyft announced a new service where the ride-hailing service would be providing free rides to home games for the Las Vegas Aviators' inaugural season.
"We’re celebrating the inaugural season by giving away free ride credit to and from every home game in April," the company said in a statement.
New and existing Lyft users can use the code "BALLPARK19" to redeem $5 off two rides, either to or from Las Vegas Ballpark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.