LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is teaming up with Lyft to help combat impaired driving on Halloween by offering discounted rides.
As part of the partnership, new and existing users can get $5 off of two rides anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley from Thursday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. Users will need to use the code "HALLOWEEN19" to activate the discount.
According to Lyft, these were the top destinations for Lyft riders in Las Vegas last Halloween:
- Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- Circus Circus Hotel & Resort
- The Linq Hotel + Experience
- Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- ARIA Resort & Casino
- Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
- MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- Fremont Street Experience
- Fashion Show
