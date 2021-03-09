LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Wynn employee allegedly killed a security guard before killing himself in the property's employee parking garage on Tuesday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Koval Lane, near Sands Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. on March 9 for a reported shooting at the Wynn employee parking garage.
When officers arrived, Spencer said they learned that a Wynn employee who didn't show up to work for several days had arrived on property. The employee's arrival prompted security to respond. When the security guard approached the employee's car, he was shot several times, according to Spencer.
The security guard was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer added. The employee who fired his gun then killed himself.
The security guard who was killed was only identified on Tuesday night as a Hispanic man in his early 30s. The alleged shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his early 40s.
Spencer said police don't believe the two men knew each other.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the two men after next of kin has been notified.
