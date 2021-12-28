LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One pedestrian died in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in the east valley. Police located a box truck believed to be connected to the incident and are now working to identify the driver.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, units were called to a crash in the area of Charleston Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Tree Line Drive involving a vehicle and pedestrian about 5:42 a.m.
Police believe the driver of the truck, which had damage to the right side of the vehicle, is a suspect.
Charleston was shut down in both directions between Fogg Street and Hollywood Boulevard, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
