LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the parking lot of the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.
About 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, LVMPD units were called to the scene in the 9700 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard after a woman was found dead inside a car.
Las Vegas police said the death did not appear to be suspicious, but could involve "self-inflicted toxins."
However, the official cause and manner of death are pending an examination from the Clark County Coroner's Office.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.