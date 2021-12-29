LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are in search of a suspect after a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday night.
About 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 28, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Ferrell St. near Vegas and Rancho drives. Authorities located a female victim. She was alert and conscious after the incident prior to hospitalization, police said.
"The victim told officers that a family member shot her," Lt. David Gordon told FOX5.
Additional details regarding the cause of the shooting or other party involved were unclear Wednesday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
