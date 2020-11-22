LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was hit by a car in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. on November 22, police responded to a crash near Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, west of U.S. 95, for a crash. The crash involved a red sedan and a pedestrian.
Police said a 2005 Ford Focus was driving west on Charleston in the right lane approaching Shiloah Drive. A woman was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said, and stopped at the raised center median. In an attempt to cross the westbound lanes, the woman ran in front of the Ford and was hit.
The 49-year-old woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
The 18-year-old driver of the sedan was being treated for minor injuries at the scene and was later taken to UMC and released, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
