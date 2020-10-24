LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the east valley Saturday night.
About 6:20 p.m. on October 24, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Marlin Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road.
At the scene, Lt. Ray Spencer said Metro was called multiple times about a man being shot.
Officers found a man in his 30s with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
Spencer said the shooting started as a fight between neighbors. He said the neighbors often fight, usually over a barking dog.
During the fight, a woman pulled a gun and shot the victim. The other neighbors involved tackled the woman to the ground and wrestled the gun from her. She then fled the scene in a car, leaving her two children behind, Spencer said.
Child Protective Services were requested to take the children.
Anything with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers.
Check back for updates.
