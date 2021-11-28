LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 58-year-old woman is dead after a crash in the south valley Sunday night.
According to LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler, at 5:01 p.m. police received a call about a woman attempting to cross South Las Vegas Boulevard at Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road, on an electric mobility scooter.
She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Agate Avenue as police continue investigating.
#FASTALERT 7:34 PM, Nov 28 2021Crash Las Vegas Blvd SB At Pebble RdAll lanes blockedUse other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 29, 2021
