LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in the far east end of Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. on May 23, police said a 2007 Mazda 3 and a 2018 Honda Civic crashed near Bonanza Road and Fogg Street.
Investigators discovered the Mazda was driving westbound while the Honda was traveling southbound toward the same intersection. The Honda stopped at the four-way stop, then proceeded through. Police allege the Mazda failed to stop and crashed into the Honda.
Three people were taken to University Medical Center: The 28-year-old woman driving the Mazda with moderate injuries; the 47-year-old woman driving the Honda and her 18-year-old passenger with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Her death marked the 50th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
By mid-May in 2020, Las Vegas police had investigated 38 fatal crashes, showing a 23.7% increase year-over-year as of May 12.
