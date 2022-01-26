LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly were involved in stealing a cell phone and fired shots toward the victim's vehicle.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Calvin Beasley, 36, was arrested with Samantha Keys, 32, in connection with a shooting incident, which took place at 2891 Beacon Falls Way, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.
On Jan. 17 around 1:54 a.m., a male suspect walked from the driver's side of a U-Haul and fired two shots in the direction of a Tesla, according to the report. The Tesla was occupied by two people who were tracking a phone using the Find My iPhone app, after they had reported it to police as stolen the previous evening.
Police interviewed the men who filed the report for the stolen phone. They said they saw a female victim get into the U-Haul before the male exited and fired shots, the report said.
After they were shot at, the Tesla drove to another street and called 911. They provided a license plate number for the U-Haul, the report said.
Another patrol vehicle spotted the license plate and attempted to stop the U-Haul, but the the driver ignored commands to pull over and continued driving. After a pursuit, the vehicle stopped at a Dotty's on Desert Inn and Boulder Highway, where the passenger and driver exited the vehicle, according to the report.
Before they were taken into custody, the passenger threw a reflective vest onto the roof of the Shell gas station at the intersection. Police later found a phone and a stolen gun inside the vest, the report said.
A search warrant was executed for the suspects' U-Haul. A stolen phone, stolen mail, and burglary tools including pliers, bolt cutters and U.S. postal keys were found inside, the report said. Upon further search, police found four debit cards and a Nevada driver's license that were not in the suspects' name.
Beasley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, discharging a gun in a public place, attempted murder, possession of a debit card without the holder's consent, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.
Keys is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, grand larceny, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of identification for false status, driver disobeying police, possession of burglary tools, possession of a Schedule I substance and attempted murder.
Beasley and Keys are being held at the Clark County Detention Center. The suspects have a preliminary hearing scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 7.
