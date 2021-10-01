LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UFC star Jon Jones was arrested after an apparent physical altercation with his wife at their hotel room at Caesars Palace in the early morning of Sept. 24, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police received a call around 5:08 a.m. about a domestic disturbance from a hotel room at Caesars Palace. The caller stated there was a batter between a white woman bleeding from her nose and mouth, and an adult male professional MMA fighter.
After Caesars security advised arriving officers that the suspect had left the scene with two other men, police apprehended Jones on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Mirage. During the arrest, Jones slammed his had against the hood of a LVMPD patrol car, creating a minor dent, the report said.
The female victim, who was identified as Jessie Moses, told police that she was Jones' wife of 17 years and has three kids with him. She said she and Jones had stayed out the previous night until 10:30 p.m. and that he went out with friends afterward while she chose to stay at the hotel room. Jones told police she was sleeping when Jones came back to the room and "was not very happy."
Moses told police that Jones had "touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little but he did not hit me or anything," according to the report. When asked why Jones pulled her hair, Moses told police it was because she was trying to leave the room. Police observed blood on Moses' clothes and a bump and dried blood on her lip, indicating she had been in a "physical altercation," the report said.
A Caesars Palace security guard provided a voluntary statement to police, saying that Moses had arrived at the security booth at the hotel around 4:35 a.m. asking for a key to her room. The guard noticed she had blood on her clothes and lip and asked if she was OK, tow which Moses "began to tear up," the report said. When the guard asked if she was scared to return to her room, Moses said she was, the report said.
When guards were assisting Moses and her children, one of the children made a comment asking to "call the cops," the report said.
After he was detained, Jones' wrestling coach Israel Martinez explained to police that he received a call from Jones after the incident, to come meet him at Caesars.
Jones was arrested on Sept. 24 for domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. He has a status check scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 26.
