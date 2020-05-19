LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department graduation ceremony for 48 new police officers will be live streamed on Facebook from the Wynn Resorts on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The graduating class has 10 women and 38 men, 22 to 44 years old.
Five graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 17 have prior military experience. Three graduates hold an associate's degree, nine hold a bachelor’s degree, and two hold a master’s degree.
The graduates began their training on November 13, 2019, and come from 11 different states, Mexico and Taiwan.
