LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command will host tryouts for their second season of the boys competitive soccer team, the Bolden Lions Football Club. This year also marks the inaugural season for a girls competitive soccer team.
According to Metro, coaches expect players to show discipline, leadership and determination both on and off the field.
"Some of the players who made the team in the 2020-21 season, had a 1.0 GPA and were on academic probation. Through the course of the season, coaches and mentors assisted players in raising and maintaining a 3.0 GPA," the department said.
In addition to helping players apply for colleges, universities, job interviews and job programs, coaches and mentors also help the team take part in community service projects.
Bolden Lions FC will be hosting tryouts for boys and girls between 14-18 years old, who are ready to engage in competitive soccer. Tryouts will occur on June 21-23 at Buckskin Basin Park, Field #3 at 7350 W. Buckskin Ave from 6-9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Lh7lUmaPv3— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 3, 2021
Tryouts are open to boys and girls between 14 and 18-years-old. Tryouts will be held Monday through Wednesday June 21-23 at Bucksin Basin Park (Field #3) located at 7350 W. Bucksin Ave. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Any interested players or parents with questions can contact Bolden Lions FC at (702) 376-8357 or email at L14802V@lvmpd.com
