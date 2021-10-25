LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a teenage driver Sunday night in Spring Valley, according to Las Vegas police.
According to an investigation, about 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 24, a purple 1995 Harley Davidson was making a left turn to head eastbound from Tenaya Way to Patrick Lane when a 2008 Honda Accord drove into oncoming lanes, hitting the motorcycle.
"We heard sirens going crazy, and we knew something happened in our neighborhood," said Robert Soper, who lives near the intersection.
The Honda was speeding and crossed lanes "to pass a vehicle that was stopped" while waiting to make a left turn onto Tenaya Way, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
The rider was transported to UMC for treatment, where he later died.
According to LVMPD Traffic Bureau, the Honda driver displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
"He's going to pay for it. It's sad that a young kid, his whole life is totally changed because of one choice of drinking and driving," Soper said.
The 59-year-old rider was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Kenneth Lee Barker. His cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.
Soper and Barker were neighbors.
"He’s such a good neighbor. Really sad that we lost him," he said.
Barker was known in the community for his love of motorcycles and for being a kind neighbor.
"He comes home at two in the morning on his Harley, which is loud, and he putts into the neighborhood so quiet. You can't even hear him."
Soper said Barker is a father and leaves behind a family. His death marked the 116th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
The crash remains an open investigation. Additional details regarding the Honda driver were unknown Monday morning.
