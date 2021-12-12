LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and SWAT are responding to a suspect who they say is evading arrest by jumping on rooftops of nearby homes in the northwest valley on Sunday.
According to LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler, around 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 12, detectives were attempting to locate and arrest a wanted suspect in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue near Durango and W. Grand Teton Drive. The suspect was believed to be armed, Boxler said.
The suspect is "contained" on a roof, and SWAT is arriving to assist and de-escalate, according to police.
As of 5:17 p.m., Boxer said the suspect still had not been taken into custody.
Police are advising pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
