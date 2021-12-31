LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An SUV was destroyed after a fire broke out near a gas station on Friday morning and its driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told FOX5.
About 7:23 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to a Terrible Herbst gas station and convenience store located at 8590 W. Lake Mead Boulevard near Rampart Boulevard to reports of a vehicle fire.
According to LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski, the fire happened a few feet away from the gas pumps, but the cause was under investigation.
No injuries were reported, but the SUV's driver was taken into custody and suspected of impairment.
A witness told FOX5 that a smoking vehicle drove to the gas station and parked in between gas pumps before the explosion.
An estimate of damage and details on the suspect were unavailable Friday morning.
