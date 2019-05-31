LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police began an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Summerlin.
The shooting happened near Covington Cross and Town Center drives. Las Vegas police said officers were called to the area shortly after midnight on May 31.
According to police on scene, Metro was investigating a series of robberies in the area. Officers found two suspects, a man and a woman, at a 7-Eleven parking lot on the 1200 block of Town Center. The male suspect was armed and pointed the gun at police from inside of a vehicle.
Police opened fire, striking the male suspect multiple times, Metro Police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and is stable. The female suspect was also injured and taken to UMC, but was expected to be released.
Police said no officers were hurt during the shooting, though it was not immediately clear how many officers fired at the suspect.
Roads near the scene of the shooting were expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigated.
This was Las Vegas police's ninth OIS for 2019. Per the department's police, the name's of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.
Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Metro Police's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
