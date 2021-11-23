LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in a Summerlin strip mall on Tuesday night.
Detectives responded to 10300 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Town Center Drive about 7:49 p.m. on Nov. 23, where 911 callers said multiple people had been shot inside Teriyaki Madness.
When police arrived, Lt. Dave Valenta with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they found two shooting victims.
A 40-year-old man was declared dead on scene, and a 48-year-old woman, an employee of the restaurant, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Valenta said as of 10:45 p.m. she was in surgery.
Valenta called the shooting "targeted," saying the suspect followed the victim into the restaurant, and quickly began firing at him.
The suspect then fled the scene.
He was described by police as a thin Black man wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
The Blacks...ruin everything
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.