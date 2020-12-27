LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation was one of two on December 27. The investigation was taking place in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

At the scene, Spencer said about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the home for a man who had been shot. There, emergency personnel found a white man in his 70s and took him to Sunrise Trauma, where he died.

Spencer said the man had returned home and was exiting his vehicle when an unknown Black man approached him. The man shot the victim, then punched him while he was on the ground. The suspect then took off on foot.

Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers or Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.