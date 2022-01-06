metro lvmpd police file generic

(File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting south of the Wetlands Park.

Authorities are on scene in the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue near Russell Road and Broadbent Avenue. Street closures are in effect at the intersections of Cherry and Superstition, and Broadbent Boulevard and Broadlake Lane.

According to police, one suspect is down, but all officers are unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

