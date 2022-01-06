LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting south of the Wetlands Park.
Authorities are on scene in the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue near Russell Road and Broadbent Avenue. Street closures are in effect at the intersections of Cherry and Superstition, and Broadbent Boulevard and Broadlake Lane.
LVMPD Capt. Nick Farese provided preliminary details on Thursday afternoon for the first shooting by a LVMPD officer in 2022.
Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a burglary in progress in the 6100 block of Frances Celia Avenue. While en route, responding officers saw a person they believed to be the suspect in the 5100 block of Broadbent Avenue, Farese said.
The suspect failed to comply with verbal commands and charged at police with a knife before an officer fired a shot at the suspect, striking him, Farese said.
The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Farese said.
We are investigating an Officer-Involved shooting near Broadbent and Russell. One suspect is down, all officers are OK. The intersections of Cherry and Superstition, Broadbent and Broadlake are shutdown to traffic. Please watch out for responding emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4ZcKSJk4ng— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 6, 2022
This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.
