LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide Monday night near Owens Avenue and H Street.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the 600 block of W. Owens around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 8.
According to LVMPD, Police located Vanessa Harvey, 47, in the area of the crime and identified her as the suspect.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
According to police, the two were walking together when they were "violently attacked," "unprovoked" by Harvey.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Machika Goodjoint. Her cause and manner of death still were pending as of Nov. 10.
Harvey has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and attempted murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
