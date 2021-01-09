LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a brawl between 150 and 200 juveniles at the Meadows Mall on Saturday prompted arrests and citations.
According to police, officers were called to the west valley mall at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. They said a group of about 150 to 200 juveniles "became rowdy when they were denied access to a business."
It wasn't immediately clear why they were denied access.
"Several" fights broke out, prompting LVMPD's response. Multiple businesses closed early as a result.
The juveniles were escorted out of the mall. Some were cited and/or arrested for fighting or obstructing, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.
