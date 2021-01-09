UPDATE: According to Las Vegas police, two juveniles were issued battery citations following the mall brawl on Jan. 9.
One was cited for battery on an officer and the other for obstruction, according to Officer Larry Hadfield.
Juvenile services will handle the cases, police said. No additional details related to the incident were available Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a brawl between 150 and 200 juveniles at the Meadows Mall on Saturday prompted arrests and citations.
According to police, officers were called to the west valley mall at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. They said a group of about 150 to 200 juveniles "became rowdy when they were denied access to a business."
It wasn't immediately clear why they were denied access.
"Several" fights broke out, prompting LVMPD's response. Multiple businesses closed early as a result.
The juveniles were escorted out of the mall. Some were cited and/or arrested for fighting or obstructing, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.
(3) comments
Why does this continue to happen at this particular mall? Parents of these delinquents let these kids out and act like a troup of baboons. Treat them as such and start giving them adult criminal records since they all think that they want to be treated as such.
Failed parenting.
Welcome to the new normal, brought to you by the liberal despots, who think nobody should be held responsible for their actions.
