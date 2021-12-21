LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believe a shooting at a Chinatown restaurant is connected to at least one other burglary incident in the same complex earlier this month.
About a week and a half ago, two Black males were seen entering a business in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Captain Michelle Tavarez said during a Tuesday news conference. The suspects were able to get inside the establishment "undetected," steal a backpack and exit the business, police said. However, this incident went unreported until now.
On Dec. 20 at about 2:55 a.m., LVMPD officers were dispatched to Shanghai Taste after multiple people, including the plaza security guard, called 911 to report a shooting. An unresponsive man, later identified as Chengyan Wang, was found unresponsive and bleeding. Twelve shots were fired that night, according to an investigation. Wang was shot in the stomach, shoulder, hand and neck. He was transported to UMC Trauma to undergo multiple surgeries, where he remains hospitalized.
Given similar suspect descriptions and actions, police now believe the crimes are related.
"It's important that you know that we have the full force of LVMPD dedicated to solving this crime," she said.
According to Tavarez, there was no video from inside the business. Based on exterior surveillance footage, the suspect is described as a thin-build Black male last seen wearing a blue jacket with white jogging pants and black socks.
He was inside the business for almost two minutes during the incident. He left through the restaurant's rear door.
However, police have found no evidence that this act was a hate crime, Tavarez said. LVMPD believes the previous burglary went unreported due to either language barriers or fear of reporting.
"We can't help if we don't know the crime occurred," Tavarez said. "It is of the upmost importance that you report all crimes that occur no matter how small they might be or how little you think they are."
Until this crime is solved, LVMPD will have an increased presence in the Chinatown area.
HOW TO HELP
Need help in person? You can visit Spring Valley Area Command located at 8445 Eldora Avenue. Call 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
When do we begin the conversation of removing them ALL from our society? We don't need or want them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.