LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect and a person of interest in a Friday morning Strip casino shooting.
About 2:30 a.m. on October 2, police said they were called to a shooting in a casino on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The name of the property was not released by police.
There, police said security gave the suspect's gun involved to officers. Detectives later determined the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of people inside of the casino.
Police said two people in the group broke away and went toward the casino's elevators, where one pulled a handgun. A citizen, who police called a good Samaritan, attempted to disarm the suspect. In the struggle, one round was fired and the suspect dropped the gun. The citizen turned over the weapon to security.
The suspect and another man fled the scene. The suspect is described as thin, 6' tall and unknown age. The man with him is described as thin, 5'8" tall, with dreadlock hair in a ponytail with colorful tips and a goatee.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LVMPD Gang Crimes Section by phone at (702) 828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
