LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of attempting to lure a child.
LVMPD officials say it happened near Del Mar Avenue and Burnham Avenue on Feb. 23 just before 3 p.m.
According to a release, the victim was walking in that area when she was approached by the suspect in a vehicle. The suspect then asked the child if she would like to get in his car, that's when an adult relative saw what happened and confronted the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt and tan undershirt. Police say he was driving a light green Toyota Prius.
Anybody with information is asked to contact South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by clicking here.
YES, sexual perversion, immorality, all that is listed in Galatians 5: Verses 19-21 READ WITH A DICTIONARY. Learn the meaning of words.
President Trump was right. They are sending perverts to the border, theyre everywhere.
