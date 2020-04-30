LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims who may have been inappropriately contacted by a man who is accused of multiple child sex crimes.
According to a news release from LVMPD, 46-year-old Michael Hines was arrested April 24 for multiple child sex crimes including sexual assault with a victim under 14, luring possession of child porn and lewdness with a child under 14.
Detectives believe Hines may have been inappropriately communicating with other juveniles using technology.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Hines or has information about his crimes is urged to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or via the internet at crimestoppers.com.
