LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two armed robbery suspects.
Officers say a man and a woman committed an Armed Robbery on Nov. 24 near W Charleston Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.
The woman was described as a black adult, wearing an all blue sweatsuit. The man was described as a back adult wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to LVMPD. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
