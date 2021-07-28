LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a small aircraft is reportedly down north of Creech Air Force Base.
The incident occurred at U.S. Highway 95 at Mile Mark 8, according to police. No injuries were reported as of now, LVMPD tweeted.
Las Vegas police said they are en route, with NHP already on scene.
U.S. 95 is shutdown in both direction, police said.
#BREAKING: we are aware of small aircraft that is reportedly down north of Creech AFB, US95 at MM 8. No injuries reported as of now. @NHPSouthernComm is on scene and we are on the way. US 95 is shutdown in both directions. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CcwAFQ1ysK— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2021
